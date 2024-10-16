King County Council Passes Motion Expressing Opposition to Passage of State Initiative 2066

Wednesday, October 16, 2024


At its October 15, 2024 meeting, the King County Council passed Proposed Motion 2024-0331, a motion expressing the Council’s opposition to Initiative 2066 and encouraging the voters of King County to reject Initiative 2066 at the November 5, 2024 general election.

The initiative, if approved by voters, would repeal or prohibit certain laws and regulations that discourage natural gas use, and/or promote electrification, and require certain utilities and local governments to provide natural gas to eligible customers.

The text of Motion 2024-0331 is available here.



