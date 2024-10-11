Shorecrest tennis vs Mountlake Terrace
Friday, October 11, 2024
10/9/2024
Shorecrest 5 - Mountlake Terrace 2
Singles
- Stephen Valmayor (M) def. Indigo Vining 2-6, 3-6,
- Ashton Johnson (S) def. Brandon Vuong 6-4, 6-3,
- Zane Weber (S) def. Edgar Zheng 6-1, 6-1,
- Nathaniel Skonier (S) def. Tyson Castaneda 6-2, 6-0
- Miles Garbaccio-Luca Stacey (S) def. Owen Smith & Nicholas Barushka 6-4, 6-4,
- Andrew Broweleit-Shane McMullen (S) def. Hai Ho & Justin Ho 6-3, 4-6, 10-5,
- Lex Ballard & Cyrus McMillion (M) def.Noah Koehler-Keiran Viswanathan 7-6(4) 6-7(3), 7-3
--Coach Rob Mann
