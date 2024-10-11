Shorecrest tennis vs Mountlake Terrace

Friday, October 11, 2024

Tennis
10/9/2024 
Shorecrest 5 - Mountlake Terrace 2

Singles
  1. Stephen Valmayor (M) def. Indigo Vining 2-6, 3-6, 
  2. Ashton Johnson (S) def. Brandon Vuong 6-4, 6-3,
  3. Zane Weber (S) def. Edgar Zheng 6-1, 6-1,
  4. Nathaniel Skonier (S) def. Tyson Castaneda 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
  1. Miles Garbaccio-Luca Stacey (S) def. Owen Smith & Nicholas Barushka 6-4, 6-4,
  2. Andrew Broweleit-Shane McMullen (S) def. Hai Ho & Justin Ho 6-3, 4-6, 10-5, 
  3. Lex Ballard & Cyrus McMillion (M) def.Noah Koehler-Keiran Viswanathan 7-6(4) 6-7(3), 7-3
--Coach Rob Mann



Posted by DKH at 2:40 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  