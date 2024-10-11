Shorecrest tennis vs Edmonds Woodway
Friday, October 11, 2024
10/10/2024Edmonds Woodway 7 Shorecrest 0
Singles
- Steven Anderson (E) def. Indigo Vining 6-1, 6-0;
- Nalu Akiona (E) def. Ashton Johnson 6-2, 6-4;
- Arman Mkrtyrev (E) def. Zane Weber 6-3, 6-3;
- Teo Mahoney (E) def. Nathaniel Skonier 6-2, 6-3.
- Erik Alsdorf-Liam Milatead (E) def. Miles Garbaccio-Luca Stacey 6-4, 3-6, 3-6;
- Ben Browne-Eli Agol def. Noah Koehler-Keiran Viswanathan 6-2, 6-1;
- Cooper Giles-Simon Branch def. Owen Watson-Shyam Srinivasan 6-2, 6-0.=
