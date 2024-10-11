Shorecrest tennis vs Edmonds Woodway

Friday, October 11, 2024

Tennis
10/10/2024
Edmonds Woodway 7 Shorecrest 0

Singles
  1. Steven Anderson (E) def. Indigo Vining 6-1, 6-0; 
  2. Nalu Akiona (E) def. Ashton Johnson 6-2, 6-4; 
  3. Arman Mkrtyrev (E) def. Zane Weber 6-3, 6-3;
  4. Teo Mahoney (E) def. Nathaniel Skonier 6-2, 6-3. 
Doubles
  1. Erik Alsdorf-Liam Milatead (E) def. Miles Garbaccio-Luca Stacey 6-4, 3-6, 3-6; 
  2. Ben Browne-Eli Agol def. Noah Koehler-Keiran Viswanathan 6-2, 6-1; 
  3. Cooper Giles-Simon Branch def. Owen Watson-Shyam Srinivasan 6-2, 6-0.=
--Coach Rob Mann



