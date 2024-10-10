In the Garden Now: Dancing Pixies

Dancing Pixies "Thea"

Saxifraga cortusifolia Article and photo by Victoria Gilleland Article and photo by Victoria Gilleland









My 'Thea' clump has been covered in white star shaped blossoms in its container home since the first of September and will continue to bloom through October.





Plants are evergreen so the dark scalloped leaves make this an attractive foliage plant throughout the year.



Pixies form a tidy clump that gradually gets larger.





They grow best in moist well drained soil in part shade where it's guaranteed to brighten a dark corner.





Pixies can be grown in garden beds, containers or even taken indoors to be used as house plants.



At this time there are 11 Dancing Pixies plant varieties available in three colors: white, pink and red.









(Saxifraga cortusifolia Dancing Pixies 'Thea')





They're a little out of the ordinary so it may be a challenge to find them but it's worth a try to bring one of these easy to grow late bloomers into the autumn garden. You too can have Dancing Pixies in your garden!

'Dancing Pixies' Saxifrage are native to Japan, Korea and China. They bloom in the fall after many garden plants are done for the year.