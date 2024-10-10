Shorewood cheerleaders participated in Seattle Walk to End Colon Cancer

Thursday, October 10, 2024

Shorewood Cheer at the Walk to End Colon Cancer

This past Saturday, October 5, 2024 the Shorewood Cheerleaders proudly participated in the Seattle Walk to End Colon Cancer, an inspiring event organized by one of our very own Shorewood alumni and colon cancer survivor, Brianna Mercker.

With over 1,000 participants in attendance, the event was a powerful reminder of community strength and resilience. Our cheerleaders showed their support by cheering on walkers, holding signs and spreading positivity throughout the morning.

The Shorewood Cheer Team was honored to be part of this impactful event and to support those affected by colon cancer. They look forward to continuing to support important causes in our community.


