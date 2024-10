Among the incidents handled by Kenmore police this past week, a driver was passed out behind the wheel at 68th and Bothell Way, blocking the left-turn lane for several signal cycles.





Officers were able to eventually wake the man, who was subsequently arrested for DUI. If this was not bad enough, it was about 10 in the morning.





Please do not jeopardize the safety of others by driving impaired, either by alcohol or drugs.