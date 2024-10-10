LFP Police selling pink patches and coins to raise money for breast cancer research

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Lake Forest Park Police Department is proud to participate in the Pink Patch Project alongside agencies nationwide.





Our lobby is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday through Friday. You can also contact any on-duty officer for donations or purchases.









For more information, please reach out to Lieutenant Diego Zanella at dzanella@cityoflfp.gov



This initiative aims to raise awareness and support for the fight against breast cancer. Through the sale of our pink patches and coins, we hope to contribute to organizations that assist those impacted by this disease.