LFP Police selling pink patches and coins to raise money for breast cancer research

Thursday, October 10, 2024

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Lake Forest Park Police Department is proud to participate in the Pink Patch Project alongside agencies nationwide.

This initiative aims to raise awareness and support for the fight against breast cancer. Through the sale of our pink patches and coins, we hope to contribute to organizations that assist those impacted by this disease.

All proceeds will go to Cancer Lifeline. You can purchase pink patches for $5 and pink coins for $10 at the Lake Forest Park Police Department, located at 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Our lobby is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday through Friday. You can also contact any on-duty officer for donations or purchases.

For more information, please reach out to Lieutenant Diego Zanella at dzanella@cityoflfp.gov


