Jobs: WSDOT Adaptive Management Coordinator (TPS3

Thursday, October 10, 2024

WSDOT
Adaptive Management Coordinator (TPS3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$72,865 - $98,015 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a skilled Transportation Planning Specialist 3 to serve as the Adaptive Management Coordinator in Shoreline, WA. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. This is a project delivery focused position that supports WSDOT’s mission and Northwest Region by planning, scheduling, and overseeing the work on the fish passage Adaptive Management projects within the Environmental Program in the Northwest Region as well as support the NWR Regional Maintenance Environmental Program.

Job description and application


