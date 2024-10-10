A Fall Work Party at Twin Ponds Saturday October 12, 2024

A Fall Work Party at Twin Ponds





Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North





Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 9:30am - 12:30pm





Leaves are changing colors and falling to the ground. Stewardship never stops like the changes of the season. We welcome you to join us and appreciate your support!





We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.





All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.





We appreciate your sharing this post with others.





~ Many Hands Make Light Work ~







