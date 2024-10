Stopped by Fircrest to wander around. There’s a bank that is home to some Staghorn Sumac. (I’ve known them as Elkhorn Sumac in Idaho.) Stopped by Fircrest to wander around. There’s a bank that is home to some Staghorn Sumac. (I’ve known them as Elkhorn Sumac in Idaho.)





This is a terrific plant that explodes with color in the fall.







Staghorn Sumac A Full Autumn Color Spectrum. Staghorn Sumac A Full Autumn Color Spectrum.







Nice chance for a little Off Leash training for Charlie - Ready to Go… I love that smile. Nice chance for a little Off Leash training for Charlie - Ready to Go… I love that smile.







Noticed this Pacific Madrone bark as we looped around the area. Noticed this Pacific Madrone bark as we looped around the area.







Don't forget the sky...



Take a moment to look around and enjoy Fall days full of color and light.



Don't forget the sky...Take a moment to look around and enjoy Fall days full of color and light.

Cheers,

Gordon Snyder



--All photos by Gordon Snyder