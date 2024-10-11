Shorewood cheerleader named as All-American Cheerleader

Shorewood's Isabel Diaz named an All-American Cheerleader

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Shorewood Cheer is thrilled to announce that Isabel DIaz, a dedicated member of our cheerleading squad, was named an All-American Cheerleader! This prestigious recognition highlights not only her exceptional skills and athleticism but also her commitment to teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship.





In addition to this honor, Isabel also received the American Needs Cheerleaders Award, which celebrates cheerleaders who demonstrate the values such as leadership, kindness, and commitment. Her passion for cheerleading extends beyond the sidelines, as she leads by example in her inclusivity, encouragement and interactions with others.We are incredibly proud of Isabel for these remarkable achievements. Her dedication and hard work serve as an inspiration to our entire team and community. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition! Keep shining, Isabel!