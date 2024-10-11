Solar storm brings northern lights to Shoreline

Friday, October 11, 2024

View from Shoreline
Photo by Deb Todd

According to SpaceWeather.com

SOLAR STORM JUST HIT EARTH: As predicted, a potent CME hit Earth on Oct. 10th. The impact sparked a severe geomagnetic storm with significant ground currents in parts of the USA. Storm levels are subsiding now, but still strong, and they could surge again as Earth moves deeper into the CME's wake. Mid-latitude observers should be alert for auroras after local nightfall. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

