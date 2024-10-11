Solar storm brings northern lights to Shoreline
Friday, October 11, 2024
|View from Shoreline
Photo by Deb Todd
According to SpaceWeather.com
SOLAR STORM JUST HIT EARTH: As predicted, a potent CME hit Earth on Oct. 10th. The impact sparked a severe geomagnetic storm with significant ground currents in parts of the USA. Storm levels are subsiding now, but still strong, and they could surge again as Earth moves deeper into the CME's wake. Mid-latitude observers should be alert for auroras after local nightfall. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.
