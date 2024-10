Annual Holiday Bazaar at Senior Activity Center October 25-26, 2024

Put this one on your calendar!

Local crafters will sell their wares at the Senior Activity Center on Friday and Saturday, October 25-26, 2024 from 10am to 4pm daily.





Usually a couple of the artists are affiliated with the Center, but all the baked goods are from members and are absolutely delicious!