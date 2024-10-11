Annual Holiday Bazaar at Senior Activity Center October 25-26, 2024
Friday, October 11, 2024
Put this one on your calendar!
Local crafters will sell their wares at the Senior Activity Center on Friday and Saturday, October 25-26, 2024 from 10am to 4pm daily.
Usually a couple of the artists are affiliated with the Center, but all the baked goods are from members and are absolutely delicious!
The Senior Activity Center is located at 18560 1st Ave NE, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. Plenty of free parking.
