Jobs: City of Shoreline openings with youth and teens programs
Friday, October 11, 2024
Want to make a difference?
Do you want a part time job? Apply to work with the City of Shoreline. Pay up to $21.41 and hour
We are currently hiring caring, engaging adults to work in our free middle and high school after school programs. Learn more about this work at shorelinewa.gov/teens or on our social media @ shorelineteenprograms on instagram
Questions about this job? Email azollner@shorelinewa.gov
Apply here
DEADLINE to apply Oct 13th!
DEADLINE to apply Oct 13th!
0 comments:
Post a Comment