Jobs: City of Shoreline openings with youth and teens programs

Friday, October 11, 2024


Job opening with youth and teens programs at the City of Shoreline

Want to make a difference?

Do you want a part time job? Apply to work with the City of Shoreline. Pay up to $21.41 and hour

We are currently hiring caring, engaging adults to work in our free middle and high school after school programs. Learn more about this work at shorelinewa.gov/teens or on our social media @ shorelineteenprograms on instagram

Questions about this job? Email azollner@shorelinewa.gov

Apply here

DEADLINE to apply Oct 13th!


