Jobs: City of Shoreline openings with youth and teens programs

Job opening with youth and teens programs at the City of Shoreline Job opening with youth and teens programs at the City of Shoreline





Apply here



DEADLINE to apply Oct 13th!



DEADLINE to apply Oct 13th!

Want to make a difference?Do you want a part time job? Apply to work with the City of Shoreline. Pay up to $21.41 and hourWe are currently hiring caring, engaging adults to work in our free middle and high school after school programs. Learn more about this work at shorelinewa.gov/teens or on our social media @ shorelineteenprograms on instagramQuestions about this job? Email azollner@shorelinewa.gov