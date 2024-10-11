Seniors Halloween Costume Party October 31, 2024 at the Senior Activity Center

Friday, October 11, 2024

Come to the Senior Activity Center for some festive Halloween fun! 

Bring a costume to show off your creativity, or just have fun decorating miniature pumpkins before lunch! 

We'll be there to photograph you with your costumes and pumpkins so you can show your friends and family. This is a fun, casual, social event.

