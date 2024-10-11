Seniors Halloween Costume Party October 31, 2024 at the Senior Activity Center
Bring a costume to show off your creativity, or just have fun decorating miniature pumpkins before lunch!
We'll be there to photograph you with your costumes and pumpkins so you can show your friends and family. This is a fun, casual, social event.
- Date: Thursday 10/31/2024
- Time: 10:00-11:30am
- Cost: FREE
- Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline WA 98155
- Call 206-365-1536 or stop by the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center to register for this event. Registration is not required, but is appreciated.
