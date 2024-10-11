Jobs: Spin Alley Bowling and Vault 177

Friday, October 11, 2024

Spin Alley Bowling and Vault 177 are looking to add some great people to our team.

We need someone with excellent customer service skills who enjoys working with children and adults in a fun, fast paced environment to be our part time Bowling Desk Lead. Salary DOE plus high tip earning potential with lane service, birthday parties, and events. Valid Food Handlers Permit and current MAST are required for this position. Bowling Center Experience preferred but not required.

Vault 177 has a position available for a part time Line & Prep Cook.20-25 hours per week available. Fryer, grill, and pizza experience would be ideal, but not required. Salary DOE plus tips. Email a resume and/or cover letter to rose@vault177.com to apply! Spread the word if you know anyone looking for a position. We are more than a place to work. We are a family.


