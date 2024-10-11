Paws in the Park October 19, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024

Paws in the Park is just around the corner! Join us Saturday, October 19, 2024, 1:00pm to 5:00pm, at Animal Acres Park!

It’s going to be a pawty for paws and the family! Invite neighbors and friends to celebrate our LFP Community. There will be a beer garden, community partner booths with kids activities, food trucks, pop-up off leash dog park, and FREE fun for the whole family!

You won't want to miss special performances by LFP's very own King Youngblood and Lara Lavi!!

Paws and Costumes are encouraged but not necessary. Best in Show judges will pick three winners with prizes announced during the event.

Paws in the Park is free, no tickets needed! Bring seating for the lawn or a blanket for an evening picnic, stop by the Town Center to grab food, or purchase from one of the vendors on site, grab a beverage from Vulpine, and enjoy the show!



Posted by DKH at 11:20 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  