Wild mushroom show at Shoreline Community College October 19-20, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024


Our annual wild mushroom show through the Puget Sound Mycological Society (www.psms.org) will be held at Shoreline Community College October 19 and 20, 2024 in the Student Union Building #9000. 12pm - 6pm on Saturday the 19th and 10am - 5pm on Sunday the 20th.

Our show will feature a robust display of mushrooms and lichen, live lectures by mycologists, identification, cultivation, demonstrations, culinary delights, mushroom related arts and crafts, mushroom vendors, and a glowing haunted house.



Posted by DKH at 11:27 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  