Wild mushroom show at Shoreline Community College October 19-20, 2024
Friday, October 11, 2024
Our annual wild mushroom show through the Puget Sound Mycological Society (www.psms.org) will be held at Shoreline Community College October 19 and 20, 2024 in the Student Union Building #9000. 12pm - 6pm on Saturday the 19th and 10am - 5pm on Sunday the 20th.
Our show will feature a robust display of mushrooms and lichen, live lectures by mycologists, identification, cultivation, demonstrations, culinary delights, mushroom related arts and crafts, mushroom vendors, and a glowing haunted house.
