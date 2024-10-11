Shorewood clinches second straight WesCo South league championship

Team Seniors L to R: Oliver Truong, JD Drake, Peter Kosten, Chase Hanby, Blake Puetz, Arno Banerjee, Sean Groshong, Henry Bley. Photo by Kristi Lin Shorewood’s boys tennis team wrapped up its WesCo South league season, with convincing wins over second place Edmonds Woodway and third place Lynnwood. It is the team's second straight league championship. Shorewood’s boys tennis team wrapped up its WesCo South league season, with convincing wins over second place Edmonds Woodway and third place Lynnwood. It is the team's second straight league championship.





The team’s individual match won- loss record was 75-9 in league and 88-17 overall.





Shorewood was led by their outstanding singles lineup, senior captain JD Drake, sophomore Seb Sanchez, junior Xander Gordon, junior Zack Binz and senior Arno Banerjee.



Shorewood’s experienced doubles lineup, senior Peter Kosten / junior Xander Gordon, Junior Riley Boyd / junior Eli Sheffield, sophomore Drew Johnson / senior Oliver Truong, senior Blake Puetz / senior Chase Hanby and senior Arno Banerjee / senior Henry Bley.



Shorewood varsity players also contributing to a great season, Ryan Rosenberg, Zach Tufano, Winston Yao, Austin Timms, Brian Hammer, Sean Groshong, Reid Bley and Zachary Gordon.



Shorewood returns five WIAA state tournament award winners. Drake 7th place in singles, Sheffield / Boyd 6th place and Kosten / Gordon 7th place, in doubles. They will compete in the WesCo South tournament on October 22nd and 23rd at Edmonds Woodway high school courts.





The top five places will qualify for the District 1 tournament at Snohomish high school October 29 and 30, 2024. Shorewood is the defending District 1 team champion. Edmonds Woodway and Snohomish will be strong challengers, to Shorewood, to win the District team title.





The top four places qualify for the 2025 WIAA State tennis tournament at Vancouver Tennis Center, in Vancouver WA next May 23rd and 24th.





Shorewood tennis team. Photo by Kristi Lin

WesCo 3A/2A South

Shorewood 5, Lynnwood 2

At Lynnwood H.S.





Singles

Seb Sanches (S) won 6-2, 6-2; Zack Binz (S) won 6-2, 6-2; Amo Banerjee (S) won 6-3, 7-6 (7-2); Victor Nguyen (L) won 6-4, 6-1. Doubles:

Eli Sheffield-Riley Boyd (S) won 6-0, 6-1; Oliver Vuong-Drew Johnson (S) won 6-2, 6-3; Jayden He-Jacob Seuferling (L) won 6-4, 6-4.

Shorecrest 5, Mountlake Terrace 2

At Mountlake Terrace H.S.

Singles

Stephen Valmayor (M) won 6-2, 6-3; Ashton Johnson (S) won 6-4, 6-3; Zane Weber (S) won 6-1, 6-1; Nathaniel Skonies (S) won 6-2, 6-0. Doubles

Miles Garbaccio-Luca Stacey (S) won 6-4, 6-4; Andrew Broweleit-Shane McMullen (S) won 6-3, 4-6, (10-5); Lex Ballard-Cyrus McMillion (M) won 7-6, 6-7, 7-3.

Shorewood 5, Edmonds-Woodway 2

At Shorewood H.S.



At Shorewood H.S.

Singles

Steven Anderson (E) won 6-2, 6-3; Nalu Akiona (E) won 5-7, 6-3, 10-3; Zack Binz (S) won 6-3, 6-1; Arno Banerjee (S) won 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. Doubles

Peter Kosten-Xander Gordon (S) won 6-1, 6-1; Riley Boyd-Eli Boyd (S) won 6-1, 6-1; Drew Johnson-Oliver Truong (S) won 6-0, 6-3.

W Wins L Losses iW Overall Individual Wins iL Overall Individual Losses

--Coach Arnie Moreno









Shorewood finished its league season undefeated with a 12-0 record and 14-1 overall. Its only loss was in a tough and close match between the 3A state 4th place team, Shorewood, and the defending 4A state team champions Jackson.