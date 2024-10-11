Lake Forest Park City Council votes to oppose Initiative 2066
Friday, October 11, 2024
Lake Forest Park Councilmembers voted unanimously to Oppose I-2066 at their meeting on October 10, 2024
|Lake Forest Park City Council
Councilmembers were satisfied that there is nothing in the current legislation limiting current gas users from purchasing and continuing to use their gas appliances. The Voters’ Pamphlet says “state law guarantees people can have natural gas if they want it.”
Cities need to be able to plan for the future of clean energy in response to local needs. Utilities need to plan for the transition to clean energy. Councilmembers suggested that this decision to oppose I-2066 was an incremental step toward reducing emissions. And reducing emission is a goal of the City.
Lake Forest Park is joining cities throughout the state including Vancouver, Olympia and Kirkland that have already taken action to Oppose I-2066. King County is taking up the issue next week.
I-2066 is funded by powerful interest groups that have submitted four initiatives that are on the ballot this fall.
Learn more about the No on 2066 Campaign here. The Voters’ Pamphlet also contains information on the initiative.
--Sarah Phillips
