High School Halloween Party at Shoreline Teen Center October 18, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024


High school Halloween party at the Shoreline Teen Center Friday October 18, 2024 from 4 to 10pm. High school only!

Questions? Email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov or dm us on insta @ shorelineteenprograms

Please no full face Halloween masks and no weapons or any kind.

There will be food (Dick’s Burgers!), music, performances, movies, and a costume contest with trophies!

Come dressed up or in normal attire!

Please note: this event is for youth enrolled in 9th to 12th grade. We are sorry to close the building for middle school but please know that middle school students have their very own Halloween Party the weekend before on Saturday October 12th.

