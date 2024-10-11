Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's Fall Plant Sale October 18-20, 2024
Friday, October 11, 2024
Kruckeberg Fall Plant Sale - October 18 - 20, 2024, 10am - 5pm
Enjoy our increased selection full of both new and returning favorites of houseplants, trees, shrubs, ferns, and perennials both native and foreign ready for fall planting in your garden!
Plus, discounts on select plants!
Members always save 15% on full-price plants.
All proceeds benefit the ongoing support of the garden through the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation
20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98155
