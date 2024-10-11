Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) is 75% toward fundraising goal and has matching funds for the next $31,000 in donations

Update from SAFe (see previous article)



Thanks to your incredible support, we’re over 75% of the way to reaching our critical fundraising goal!

Missy needs expensive medical treatment

Photo courtesy SAFe These funds will help close our current budget gap and provide care for cats like sweet, 11-year-old Missy, who needs specialized surgery to remove a mass in her ear canal, along with daily ear drops, prescription food, and grooming support.





Now we’re excited to share that a group of community members has put together a $31,000 match to maximize the lifesaving impact of your support and help us meet this urgent need!





That means that every dollar donated to SAFe from this moment forward will be doubled—up to $31,000!





This matching gift will make a tremendous difference for the cats in our care, including Missy.

Missy being tested

Photo courtesy SAFe Today Missy spent some time with our Medical Team having her blood drawn and radiographs taken next door at Shoreline Veterinary Hospital.





Keep an eye on your inbox, or follow us on Facebook or Instagram for more Missy updates—We will keep you updated on her progress every step of the way!





We know that many of you have already donated, and we are deeply grateful to you for your generosity! If you haven’t had a chance to give yet—or if you feel inspired to give again—now is the perfect time.





Your donation will go twice as far, helping us cover rising veterinary costs and fill the budget gap.





Please join us in this final push by sharing Missy’s story with your communities and helping to secure a brighter future for cats like her!





We can’t thank you enough for being part of the SAFe Rescue family, whether you've been with us for years, or you've just joined us today. Every dollar, every act of kindness, and every show of support brings us closer to reaching our goal and providing lifesaving care for cats like Missy who need it most.











