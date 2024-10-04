Seattle Area Feline Rescue launches emergency fundraiser to address critical budget shortfall

$100,000 Needed to Continue Providing Life-Saving Care for Cats in Need





Missy needs expensive medical treatment

One of the cats desperately in need is 11-year-old Missy, a sweet tabby whose calm and loving nature belies the medical issues she faces.





Missy was nearly euthanized when her owner could no longer care for her.





She arrived at SAFe Rescue requiring daily ear drops, special prescription food, and grooming assistance, but her medical challenges didn’t end there.









“In order to get that removed, she needs her ear canal removed along with it, which is a specialty surgery that needs to be done by a board-certified veterinary surgeon.” Says SAFe’s staff veterinarian, Dr. King, “Missy isn’t the only kitty we have come in with special needs, and we only have so many resources within our organization to be able to address these cases the way that every cat deserves to have them addressed.”

Photo from SAFe Missy’s story is just one example of the urgent cases SAFe Rescue faces daily. Missy’s story is just one example of the urgent cases SAFe Rescue faces daily.

"We are seeing shelters and rescues across the country struggle," said Emily Dolan, SAFe’s Board President. "There are more animals coming into shelters, staying longer than usual, and having more medical and behavioral problems. "Shelters have less access to spay/neuter and health care, and costs are up in all areas. We need your help."

The Rescue is calling on the community to help raise $100,000, which will not only help fund Missy's life-saving surgery but also provide critical support for other cats who are desperately in need right now.

Nearly 2,000 felines are adopted

SAFe Rescue has been a cornerstone of the community for over 10 years, providing second chances to cats from high-risk euthanasia areas.





To donate, please



About SAFe Rescue



Now, the organization needs the community's support more than ever. Every donation, large or small, makes a significant difference in the lives of cats like Missy. To donate, please go to our webpage or contact giving@seattleareafelinerescue.org

About SAFe Rescue

SAFe Rescue takes in homeless cats and kittens, gives them the care they need, finds them loving homes, and supports their human companions.

Nearly 2,000 felines, including seniors and special needs cats, find homes through SAFe during a typical year as people in search of new friends visit our Adoption Center in Ballinger Village.

An extensive network of community volunteers and foster families helps the Rescue carry out its mission and save more lives. SAFe Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill rescue, 501c3 #91-2041961.



After noticing blood in her enclosure, SAFe's Medical Team discovered a large mass deep in her ear canal, likely cancerous. Missy urgently needs specialized surgery to remove the mass and prevent it from growing back.

Without immediate community support, the non-profit may be forced to reduce its lifesaving programs and services, leaving vulnerable felines at risk.