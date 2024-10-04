Local historian David Buerge to speak on the Indigenous Communities of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline Oct 7, 2024

Friday, October 4, 2024

Historian David Burge to speak at the
Senior Activity Center Monday Oct. 7
The friends of both Lake Forest Park Library and Richmond Beach Library are sponsoring a program at the Senior Activity Center on Monday, October 7, 2024 from 10am - 11am.

Indigenous Communities of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline

Join David Buerge, local historian, teacher, and published author for a fascinating discussion about his research on the lives and histories of the indigenous peoples of the local region.

David Buerge has been a teacher, historian, and writer. He is an alum of the University of Washington and the Peace Corps. 

While teaching in the 1970s, he began researching and writing about northwestern prehistory and began writing for local, regional, and national publications. 

He also became acquainted with the Duwamish tribe and became a student of their history. Buerge has published fourteen books of history and biography.

