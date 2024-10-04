Local historian David Buerge to speak on the Indigenous Communities of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline Oct 7, 2024
Friday, October 4, 2024
|Historian David Burge to speak at the
Senior Activity Center Monday Oct. 7
Indigenous Communities of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline
Join David Buerge, local historian, teacher, and published author for a fascinating discussion about his research on the lives and histories of the indigenous peoples of the local region.
David Buerge has been a teacher, historian, and writer. He is an alum of the University of Washington and the Peace Corps.
While teaching in the 1970s, he began researching and writing about northwestern prehistory and began writing for local, regional, and national publications.
He also became acquainted with the Duwamish tribe and became a student of their history. Buerge has published fourteen books of history and biography.
Date: 10/07/2024
Time: 10:00 – 11:00am
Cost: FREE
Location: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline WA 98155
The presentation is free, but please register here: Indigenous Communities of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline | Events | King County Library System (bibliocommons.com)
