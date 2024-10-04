Raven and Crow show at Red Sky Gallery with artist reception on October 5, 2024

The Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park is hosting its third annual Raven and Crow show which runs the entire month of October.





You're invited to the opening artist reception on Saturday, October 5, 2024 from 5pm - 8pm.





The show is the result of an open call to local artists who sent in their best Raven and Crow inspired paintings, sculptures, jewelry and assemblage art.



Food will be catered by the Vulpine Taproom. Beverages are also complementary. Crow costumes are encouraged. It's going to be a full filled night.





Call the Gallery with any questions. 206-755-3529.









