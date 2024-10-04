Echo Lake Elementary spared from school closure list
Friday, October 4, 2024
|A screenshot from the district’s website shows Echo Lake Elementary School and the school’s mascot: the Eagles. Echo Lake Elementary will not be closed next year.
By Oliver Moffat
An advisory committee will not recommend that the Shoreline school district close Echo Lake Elementary next year - it was one of four schools on a list of schools still being considered for possible closure. Next week, the committee will meet to decide whether to recommend the district close Brookside, Highland Terrace or Syre Elementary.
Earlier this year, the district assembled the School Capacity Review and Closure Consideration task force to recommend which of the district’s ten elementary schools the School Board and Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes could close next year.
|The current nine elementary school boundaries
The task force spared Meridian Park, Cascade K-8, Parkwood and Briarcrest in May and Lake Forest Park and Ridgecrest were removed from closure consideration in June. Echo Lake Elementary was spared by the task force at an October 1 meeting. A final recommendation is due by the October 29 School Board Meeting.
Facing a budget emergency, the Shoreline School Board approved a budget this year with a deficit of over $4 million. The district estimates closing an elementary school will save about $1.2 to $1.3 million per year and forecasts it will deplete its unreserved funds next year.
Although closing a school may be necessary to balance the budget, it will likely be insufficient because teacher and staff compensation accounts for 87% of the district’s $182 million budget.
Under state law, the district would enter “binding conditions” if it depletes its unreserved funds as forecasted. At that point, all expenditures would need to be approved by the state but the district could borrow against future revenues to keep operating.
Schools across the state are facing budget shortfalls, laying off staff and closing schools. In a letter to Governor Inslee, Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said “no matter how you look at the numbers, Washington currently underfunds K–12 education by around $4 billion per year.”
Despite the McCleary decision, in which the state Supreme Court ordered the Legislature to increase funding for schools, Washington still lags behind other states in adequately funding K-12 education.
In an emailed response to questions directed to the school board, a spokesperson said, “Under Washington State law, districts have extremely limited ability to increase revenues.
"Meaningful budget increases can only be provided by the state legislature... Without the ability to raise revenues at the district level the only option available to balance the budget is to make additional reductions.”
According to School Financial Data, relative to Washington’s economic output, the state spends less to fund public schools than the national average. A November ballot measure (2109) if approved by voters would repeal the state’s capital gains tax, which collects up to $500 million per year for schools.
Once home to three high schools, five junior highs and nineteen elementary schools with nearly 18,000 students at its peak, the Shoreline School District has shrunk to just over 9,000 students.
The district last closed schools in 2007 when North City Elementary and Sunset Elementary were shuttered. The district owns at least seven properties that once housed schools including the Shoreline Center, North City Elementary, Cedarbrook Elementary, Aldrecrest, Sunset Park and Paramount Park.
Under Washington State law, districts can sell or rent surplus school property - including for affordable housing - but requires the proceeds be spent on nonrecurring expenses such as buildings, facilities, alternative energy, and technology upgrades (but not teacher salaries).
Information on how to attend a school board meeting and how to participate in the legislative process is available on the district’s website. Parents can follow the Shoreline PTA Council legislative committee for up to date information.
