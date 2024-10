Echo Lake Elementary spared from school closure list

A screenshot from the district’s website shows Echo Lake Elementary School and the school’s mascot: the Eagles. Echo Lake Elementary will not be closed next year.

By Oliver Moffat





Earlier this year, the district An advisory committee will not recommend that the Shoreline school district close Echo Lake Elementary next year - it was one of four schools on a list of schools still being considered for possible closure. Next week, the committee will meet to decide whether to recommend the district close Brookside, Highland Terrace or Syre Elementary.Earlier this year, the district assembled the School Capacity Review and Closure Consideration task force to recommend which of the district’s ten elementary schools the School Board and Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes could close next year.







Facing a budget emergency, the approved a Facing a budget emergency, the Shoreline School Board budget this year with a deficit of over $4 million. The district estimates closing an elementary school will save about $1.2 to $1.3 million per year and forecasts it will deplete its unreserved funds next year.









In an emailed response to questions directed to the school board, a spokesperson said, “Under Washington State law, districts have extremely limited ability to increase revenues. "Meaningful budget increases can only be provided by the state legislature... Without the ability to raise revenues at the district level the only option available to balance the budget is to make additional reductions.”

Despite the Although closing a school may be necessary to balance the budget, it will likely be insufficient because teacher and staff compensation accounts for 87% of the district’s $182 million budget.Under state law , the district would enter “ binding conditions ” if it depletes its unreserved funds as forecasted. At that point, all expenditures would need to be approved by the state but the district could borrow against future revenues to keep operating.Schools across the state are facing budget shortfalls, laying off staff and closing schools. In a letter to Governor Inslee, Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said “no matter how you look at the numbers, Washington currently underfunds K–12 education by around $4 billion per year.”Despite the McCleary decision , in which the state Supreme Court ordered the Legislature to increase funding for schools, Washington still lags behind other states in adequately funding K-12 education.









Once home to three high schools, five junior highs and nineteen elementary schools with nearly 18,000 students at its peak, the Shoreline School District has shrunk to just over 9,000 students. According to School Financial Data , relative to Washington’s economic output, the state spends less to fund public schools than the national average. A November ballot measure ( 2109 ) if approved by voters would repeal the state’s capital gains tax, which collects up to $500 million per year for schools.Once home to three high schools, five junior highs and nineteen elementary schools with nearly 18,000 students at its peak, the Shoreline School District has shrunk to just over 9,000 students.