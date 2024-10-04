Southbound I-5 overnight lane closures scheduled Friday, October 4, 2024 at 145th
Friday, October 4, 2024
The lane reduction will be from north of State Route 523 (NE 145th St) to south of NE 130th St.
Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will repair an overhead sign during the lane reduction.
Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.
