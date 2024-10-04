Southbound I-5 overnight lane closures scheduled Friday, October 4, 2024 at 145th

Friday, October 4, 2024

The two left lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Shoreline / North Seattle will close from 11:59pm Friday, October 4 to 5am Saturday, October 5, 2024.

The lane reduction will be from north of State Route 523 (NE 145th St) to south of NE 130th St.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will repair an overhead sign during the lane reduction.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.


