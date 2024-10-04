Java with Jayapal for residents of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline on October 10, 2024
Friday, October 4, 2024
|Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal
From the climate crisis to health care costs to affordable housing, we can discuss anything and everything that is on your mind, so please join us!
Space is limited, so please RSVP to reserve your spot. The location will be provided upon registration. Once we reach capacity, interested participants will be put on a waitlist.
WHAT: Lake Forest Park and Shoreline Java with Jayapal
WHEN: Thursday, October 10th from 1:30-2:30 PM
WHERE: Location will be provided upon RSVP
RSVP here
If you have any questions, please contact my office at (206) 674-0040.
Space is limited, so please RSVP to reserve your spot. The location will be provided upon registration. Once we reach capacity, interested participants will be put on a waitlist.
WHAT: Lake Forest Park and Shoreline Java with Jayapal
WHEN: Thursday, October 10th from 1:30-2:30 PM
WHERE: Location will be provided upon RSVP
RSVP here
If you have any questions, please contact my office at (206) 674-0040.
0 comments:
Post a Comment