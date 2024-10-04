Java with Jayapal for residents of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline on October 10, 2024

Friday, October 4, 2024

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal
Join Pramila Jayapal for a Java with Jayapal for residents of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline, "an informal conversation over coffee on what I'm working on in Congress and the issues affecting our communities. "

From the climate crisis to health care costs to affordable housing, we can discuss anything and everything that is on your mind, so please join us!

Space is limited, so please RSVP to reserve your spot. The location will be provided upon registration. Once we reach capacity, interested participants will be put on a waitlist.

WHAT: Lake Forest Park and Shoreline Java with Jayapal
WHEN: Thursday, October 10th from 1:30-2:30 PM
WHERE: Location will be provided upon RSVP
RSVP here

If you have any questions, please contact my office at (206) 674-0040. 


Posted by DKH at 3:45 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  