Java with Jayapal for residents of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline on October 10, 2024

Join Pramila Jayapal for a Java with Jayapal for residents of Lake Forest Park and Shoreline, "an informal conversation over coffee on what I'm working on in Congress and the issues affecting our communities. "

From the climate crisis to health care costs to affordable housing, we can discuss anything and everything that is on your mind, so please join us!Space is limited, so please RSVP to reserve your spot. The location will be provided upon registration. Once we reach capacity, interested participants will be put on a waitlist.WHAT: Lake Forest Park and Shoreline Java with JayapalWHEN: Thursday, October 10th from 1:30-2:30 PMWHERE: Location will be provided upon RSVPIf you have any questions, please contact my office at (206) 674-0040.