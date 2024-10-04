Forest Bathing session through Shoreline Community College

Photo by sylwia bartyzel on unsplash.com

Join us rain or shine for a lovely meandering guided walk in Boeing Creek Park and experience "Forest Bathing" with expert Mileva Huljev.

The technique of forest bathing (also referred to as forest therapy) was developed in Japan in the 1980s and has become common in Japanese medicine for preventive health care and healing.





There is a growing body of scientific literature on the health benefits of time spent immersed in a living forest. This research (primarily from scientists in Japan and South Korea) has led to the steady growth of Shinrin-yoku or “Forest Bathing” throughout the world.



Class size is limited so sign up today!



Offered through the Continuing Education department of Shoreline Community College.







We will be walking on Saturday October 5, 2024 from 2 - 4pm in Boeing Creek Park, Shoreline.What is “Forest Bathing” ?Forest bathing comes from the Japanese term, Shinrin-yoku. The phrase simply means “taking in the forest atmosphere” or “forest bathing.”