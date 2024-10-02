Scots Football lose in overtime to Mountlake Terrace to go 3-1
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
WesCo 3A South football
Shoreline Stadium 9/27/2024
OT Shorecrest 16 – Mountlake Terrace 19
Overall record: 3-1
There were high hopes for the Shorecrest football team coming back to Shoreline Stadium in front of an energetic homecoming crowd with an undefeated 3-0 record. By the end of the evening the Scots’s hopes were dashed by a relentless Mountlake Terrace squad which managed to edge out the home team by three points in overtime, 19-16.
The first half of the game was a defensive battle, with both teams failing to score until the Hawks managed a 33 yard field goal with 1:18 left in the second quarter. For the night, 13 different Scots had tackles, with #4 Isaiah Blid leading with 6.5 and Michael Murray with five stops.
The first half of the game was a defensive battle, with both teams failing to score until the Hawks managed a 33 yard field goal with 1:18 left in the second quarter. For the night, 13 different Scots had tackles, with #4 Isaiah Blid leading with 6.5 and Michael Murray with five stops.
|#8 Ben Chesnut celebrates his touchdown run
Photo by Joey Eck
Shorecrest went into the locker room with that 3-0 deficit, but came out fighting. With senior quarterback Danny Stephenson converting two big third down passes, Ben Chesnut capped off a long drive with a seven yard touchdown score to put SC on the board, and up 6-3 after a missed PAT.
|Max Beer wreaking havoc on the Hawks Offense
Photo by Joey Eck
The scoring rally was extended by that stout Highlander defense on the ensuing Mountlake Terrace drive. Starting from their own 30 yard line, the Hawks quarterback rolled to his right. Senior Max Beer pursued him across the field, stripping the ball which was scooped up by defensive lineman Michael Murray.
Murray proceeded to rumble 23 yards to the end zone, putting another six on the board for the home team. Pavel Tatarinov converted the PAT, and just like that, the Scots were up 13-3 as the third quarter rolled to a close.
The Hawks didn’t go quietly into the night, however. Responding with a touchdown of their own, by Owen Boswell, they would cut the lead to 13-10 with 9:38 in left in the game. And under the pressure of a waning clock, they would tie things up with just 16 seconds on the clock to send this matchup into overtime.
The Scots won the toss and got the first turn in this “Kansas City Tiebreaker” format, in which each team would have an untimed possession starting on their opponent’s 25 yard line. Shorecrest managed a field goal to go up 16-13, but the Hawks would respond, grinding out a touchdown on a one yard QB sneak to end the game with a 19-16 win.
Shorecrest is the visiting team this Friday night against Meadowdale at Edmonds Stadium. This matchup starts at 5pm.
--Sports Desk
0 comments:
Post a Comment