Scots Football lose in overtime to Mountlake Terrace to go 3-1

Shorecrest went into the locker room with that 3-0 deficit, but came out fighting. With senior quarterback Danny Stephenson converting two big third down passes, Ben Chesnut capped off a long drive with a seven yard touchdown score to put SC on the board, and up 6-3 after a missed PAT.

Max Beer wreaking havoc on the Hawks Offense

Photo by Joey Eck

The scoring rally was extended by that stout Highlander defense on the ensuing Mountlake Terrace drive. Starting from their own 30 yard line, the Hawks quarterback rolled to his right. Senior Max Beer pursued him across the field, stripping the ball which was scooped up by defensive lineman Michael Murray.





Murray proceeded to rumble 23 yards to the end zone, putting another six on the board for the home team. Pavel Tatarinov converted the PAT, and just like that, the Scots were up 13-3 as the third quarter rolled to a close.

The Hawks didn’t go quietly into the night, however. Responding with a touchdown of their own, by Owen Boswell, they would cut the lead to 13-10 with 9:38 in left in the game. And under the pressure of a waning clock, they would tie things up with just 16 seconds on the clock to send this matchup into overtime.

The Scots won the toss and got the first turn in this “Kansas City Tiebreaker” format, in which each team would have an untimed possession starting on their opponent’s 25 yard line. Shorecrest managed a field goal to go up 16-13, but the Hawks would respond, grinding out a touchdown on a one yard QB sneak to end the game with a 19-16 win.

Shorecrest is the visiting team this Friday night against Meadowdale at Edmonds Stadium. This matchup starts at 5pm.





--Sports Desk