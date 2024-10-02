Join Urbanist Shoreline for a conversation with Planning & Community Development Director Andrew Bauer October 8, 2024

Wednesday, October 2, 2024


Join Urbanist Shoreline for a conversation with Planning & Community Development Director Andrew Bauer. Get up to speed on what’s in the City’s forthcoming Comprehensive Plan and other current and upcoming planning initiatives, what to pay attention to, and how to plug in and make your voice heard.


About US
We're building a community of engaged Shoreline residents who use advocacy, social connection, and creative partnerships to make Shoreline the most liveable city in Washington.


