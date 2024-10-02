Cross town Tennis: SC vs SW

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Tennis
10-1-2024
Shorewood 6  Shorecrest 1

Singles
  1. Seb Sanchez (SW) def. Indigo Vining 6-1, 6-1,
  2. Zack Binz (SW) def. Ashton Johnson 6-2, 6-1, 
  3. Arno Banerjee (SW) 6-1, 3-6, 10-6, 
  4. Miles Garbaccio (SC) def. Henry Bley 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
  1. Peter Kosten-Xander Gordon (SW) def. Luca Stacey - Andrew Broweleit 6-1, 6-1, 
  2. Eli Sheffield - Riley Boyd (SW) def. Shane McMullen-Nathaniel Skonier 6-0, 6-1, 
  3. Drew Johnson -Oliver Truong (SW) def. Noah Koehler-Keiran Viswanathan 6-3, 6-2
--Rob Mann


