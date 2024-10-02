Cross town Tennis: SC vs SW
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
10-1-2024
Shorewood 6 Shorecrest 1
Singles
- Seb Sanchez (SW) def. Indigo Vining 6-1, 6-1,
- Zack Binz (SW) def. Ashton Johnson 6-2, 6-1,
- Arno Banerjee (SW) 6-1, 3-6, 10-6,
- Miles Garbaccio (SC) def. Henry Bley 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
- Peter Kosten-Xander Gordon (SW) def. Luca Stacey - Andrew Broweleit 6-1, 6-1,
- Eli Sheffield - Riley Boyd (SW) def. Shane McMullen-Nathaniel Skonier 6-0, 6-1,
- Drew Johnson -Oliver Truong (SW) def. Noah Koehler-Keiran Viswanathan 6-3, 6-2
--Rob Mann
