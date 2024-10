October recipe from Town & Country Market - Bacon Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Bacon Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Town & Country Market delivers a mouth-watering sandwich, perfect for fall days.





1 pound sliced bacon, cooked until crisp

2 apples, thinly sliced

16 slices of sharp cheddar cheese

8 slices of your favorite bread

2-4 tablespoons butter

A panini press is great to utilize when making grilled cheese. Just don’t forget the butter!

Sandwich can be made with any cheddar cheese or a combination of cheddar and blue cheese.

Some additions could include caramelized onions, Dijon mustard, pepper jelly, fig jam or arugula









It’s hard to improve a classic grilled cheese, but... Gooey cheese, meet crisp apple and smoky bacon!Difficulty Level: EasyPrep Time: 5 MinutesCook Time: 10 MinutesYield: 4 SandwichesSTEP 1Cover 4 slices of bread with half of the cheese.STEP 2Top with sliced apple, bacon and then remaining cheese. Cover with the second piece of bread.STEP 3Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add enough butter to coat skillet. Place sandwich in hot skillet. Place another heavy pan on top of the sandwich to press the sandwich together. Cook for about 2 minutes until golden.STEP 4Flip and place pan on top of sandwich again. Add more butter as needed. Cook another 2 minutes or until golden brown. Repeat process with remaining sandwiches. Shoreline Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place, at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133 . All ingredients are available there plus a lot more!