October recipe from Town & Country Market - Bacon Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Sunday, October 6, 2024

Bacon Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Town & Country Market delivers a mouth-watering sandwich, perfect for fall days.

Bacon Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches:

It’s hard to improve a classic grilled cheese, but... Gooey cheese, meet crisp apple and smoky bacon!

Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Yield: 4 Sandwiches

INGREDIENTS
  • 1 pound sliced bacon, cooked until crisp
  • 2 apples, thinly sliced
  • 16 slices of sharp cheddar cheese
  • 8 slices of your favorite bread
  • 2-4 tablespoons butter

PREPARATION

STEP 1
Cover 4 slices of bread with half of the cheese.

STEP 2
Top with sliced apple, bacon and then remaining cheese. Cover with the second piece of bread.

STEP 3
Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add enough butter to coat skillet. Place sandwich in hot skillet. Place another heavy pan on top of the sandwich to press the sandwich together. Cook for about 2 minutes until golden.

STEP 4
Flip and place pan on top of sandwich again. Add more butter as needed. Cook another 2 minutes or until golden brown. Repeat process with remaining sandwiches.

Options:
  • A panini press is great to utilize when making grilled cheese. Just don’t forget the butter!
  • Sandwich can be made with any cheddar cheese or a combination of cheddar and blue cheese.
  • Some additions could include caramelized onions, Dijon mustard, pepper jelly, fig jam or arugula
Shoreline Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place, at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133. All ingredients are available there plus a lot more!

