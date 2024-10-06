October recipe from Town & Country Market - Bacon Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Sunday, October 6, 2024
|Bacon Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Town & Country Market delivers a mouth-watering sandwich, perfect for fall days.
Bacon Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches:
It’s hard to improve a classic grilled cheese, but... Gooey cheese, meet crisp apple and smoky bacon!
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Yield: 4 Sandwiches
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound sliced bacon, cooked until crisp
- 2 apples, thinly sliced
- 16 slices of sharp cheddar cheese
- 8 slices of your favorite bread
- 2-4 tablespoons butter
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Cover 4 slices of bread with half of the cheese.
STEP 2
Top with sliced apple, bacon and then remaining cheese. Cover with the second piece of bread.
STEP 3
Heat a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add enough butter to coat skillet. Place sandwich in hot skillet. Place another heavy pan on top of the sandwich to press the sandwich together. Cook for about 2 minutes until golden.
STEP 4
Flip and place pan on top of sandwich again. Add more butter as needed. Cook another 2 minutes or until golden brown. Repeat process with remaining sandwiches.
Options:
- A panini press is great to utilize when making grilled cheese. Just don’t forget the butter!
- Sandwich can be made with any cheddar cheese or a combination of cheddar and blue cheese.
- Some additions could include caramelized onions, Dijon mustard, pepper jelly, fig jam or arugula
