How to keep our country from falling apart: Join or Die screening at Bothell Odd Fellows

How do we keep our country from falling apart? According to the award-winning documentary film Join Or Die, the answer may be found at your local Rotary chapter, bowling league, book club, or Odd Fellows hall.









That is why the members of Bothell Odd Fellows Lodge are inviting you to our hall to watch Join Or Die together in community. Afterward take the opportunity to enjoy refreshments and talk to each other, some Odd Fellows, some Masons, some Rotarians, and other community members!



Time: Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 7:30pm

Location: Clover Leaf Rebekah Hall, 10116 NE 185th St, Bothell 98011

Cost: free. All are welcome but donations gratefully accepted to defray screening costs. Odd Fellows have been the social heart of communities across America for over 200 years. Bothell Lodge #124 has been meeting since 1892 and is the longest continuously operating organization in Bothell. Showing the impact of regularly joining together, from a group that gathers regularly to explore Atlanta on bicycles, to an Episcopal gathering place on a farm in Michigan, to the Waxahachie Odd Fellows Lodge, this film will be uplifting to those who are part of community organizations already, and an inspiration those who aren't.





Clover Leaf Rebekah Lodge #54 was chartered in 1893. For more information contact Penny Curtis, Secretary, bothelloddfellows@gmail.com , 206-235-3419.









Based on the work of Harvard political scientist and author of Bowling Alone, Robert Putnam, this film is a must see for those involved in any local organization or regular activities, and an opportunity for those looking for connections with their neighbors.