"Blues for a Dead Planet" free first draft staged reading October 13, 2024
Sunday, October 6, 2024
Join us for a FREE First Draft staged reading presentation of "Blues for a Dead Planet" written by James Lyle and directed by Zachariah Robinson. ONE NIGHT ONLY - Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 7pm!
Admission is FREE! Learn more about Edmonds' Driftwood Player's New Works Program and reserve your free seats here
In a future where Earth stands on the verge of ecological collapse, all hope was pinned on “Icarus”, a terraforming project with the aim of creating a new home for humanity on a distant planet.
"But something went horribly wrong, and Doctor Susan Reach barely escaped the disaster with her life. She now finds herself in a mysterious garden under the care of the Elysians, genetically enhanced humans who departed Earth for their own utopia centuries before.
"But is she in a hospital? Or a prison? After meeting Lyla, a traumatized young woman whose ravings hint that all is not as it seems, Susan must work out what’s really going on while the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.
Features the acting talents of: Josiah Miller, Hannah Coleman, Meredith Armstrong, Ingrid Sanai Buron, Tom Fraser, Ciela Valle-Olguin, and Jenny Buehler.
Expected Run Time: 90 minutes, with no intermission
Content Warning(s): Adult language, nudity (implied), suicide
Edmonds Driftwood Players' Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020
