Dan Friday Glassblowing Demo & Art Pop-Up: Refract Comes to Shoreline! Sunday October 20, 2024

Shoreline glassblower Dan Friday will be in Ridgecrest on October 20th

Photo by David Leyes

Join us for a day filled with beautiful glass art on Sunday, October 20, 2024 Noon - 5pm at the Join us for a day filled with beautiful glass art on Sunday, October 20, 2024 Noon - 5pm at the Cafe Aroma patio, 509 NE 165th St, Shoreline WA 98155

FREE event ( registration guarantees you a seat ) Plenty of standing area will be open to the public as space allows. Open to all ages. ADA Accessible. Rain or Shine.





This is your chance to be part of what makes Shoreline so special. Don't miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of glass art firsthand.'





Watch Shoreline artist Dan Friday sculpt hot molten glass into something amazing, right before your eyes.





This is more than a show – it’s an interactive experience. You’ll be able to ask Dan questions, learn how colors are added to glass designs, and purchase unique pieces from local artists at the glass art Pop-Up.









To Friday, “Glass is a medium that will survive millennia, and a great way to tell a story to future generations. It is, metaphorically, a contemporary painting on the cave wall.”





Dan Friday is a renowned glass artist, was a Season 3 contestant on Netflix’s Blown Away, and Lummi tribal member.





As a key contributor to the Studio Glass Movement, Friday spent over twenty years working for trailblazing artists such as Dale Chihuly, Paul Marioni, Preston Singletary, and many others.





He taught workshops and classes at the University of Washington, Pilchuck Glass School, and the Haystack Craft Center as well as completing residencies at The Museum of Glass in Tacoma, Wash., The Burke Museum in Seattle, Wash., The Corning Museum of Glass in New York, and the Dream Community in Tai Pei, Taiwan.





A recipient of the Discovery Fellowship through the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), Friday draws inspiration from his Coast Salish cultural heritage. “Future Artifacts,” his first solo museum exhibition, drew thousands of visitors to The Museum of Northwest Art in 2021-2022.





His work is represented by galleries across the United States and is increasingly sought by collectors.



Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience is an annual event celebrating the vibrant glass art scene in the Pacific Northwest, featuring open studio tours, gallery exhibits, and live glassblowing demonstrations from emerging and established artists across the region. Events take place between October 18-24, 2024.





Dan Friday is currently featured in the traveling exhibition Clearly Indigenous: Native Visions Reimagined in Glass.