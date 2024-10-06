Manny Bautista named Metro Driver of the Year

Emmanuel “Manny” Bautista joined Metro in 1989 and drives bus routes from Metro’s North Base in Shoreline. He has earned numerous Safe Driver Awards and rider commendations during his tenure.

Born and raised in the Philippines, he attended the Far Eastern University and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Before joining Metro, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service, where he served as a vehicle maintenance manager.

When he joined Metro, he thought it would be brief, but instead it became a long and meaningful career in which he enjoys serving the public. Outside of work, Bautista is a husband, father and grandfather. In his free time, he enjoys boating, fishing and camping.

Bautista said he was moved by the award.

“I want to thank my family,” he told the crowd, “especially my wife, for all her support.”





At the ceremony, Bautista was presented with a ring to commemorate his recognition as Metro’s Operator of the Year. His achievements will also be shared with the broader public, and his photo will grace bus cards inside and outside of Metro coaches throughout the year. Additionally, his photo will be featured on the cover of the Route Book used by Metro operators.





Passenger praise for Bautista: “I use a walker and he helped me get seated, and it was a very smooth ride. He is doing an excellent job."







