Fly Fishers feature Rick Davidson of Project Healing Waters October 8, 2024

Sunday, October 6, 2024

Rick Davidson of Project Healing Waters
On Tuesday, October 8, 2024 the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes Rick Davidson, program lead for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Program of “Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing” and Regional Coordinator for Project Healing Waters (PHW). 

Rick will discuss PHW history and how it helps veterans heal.

The meeting will be held at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive Mountlake Terrace

The doors open at 5:30pm and the meeting is from 6-8pm.

The meeting is open to all. Please join us.

For more information about Rick or the Olympic Fly Fishers, please visit olympicflyfishers.com.


