Fly Fishers feature Rick Davidson of Project Healing Waters October 8, 2024
Sunday, October 6, 2024
|Rick Davidson of Project Healing Waters
Rick will discuss PHW history and how it helps veterans heal.
The meeting will be held at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive Mountlake Terrace.
The doors open at 5:30pm and the meeting is from 6-8pm.
The meeting is open to all. Please join us.
For more information about Rick or the Olympic Fly Fishers, please visit olympicflyfishers.com.
