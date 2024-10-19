Kruckeberg Garden Party raises over $58,000
Saturday, October 19, 2024
|Garden Director JP Sauerlander presents the 2024 Mareen Kruckeberg Award to Olga Hauptman
The annual Kruckeberg Garden Party raised over $58,000 this year.
"It was a full house of thirteen tables with ninety-six people attending," raves Board Co-President Rissa Sanchez. "The gross revenue was $58,552 with the Raise the Paddle auction pulling in 40% of that amount. We're so grateful to our attendees, bidders and generous sponsors."
And a hearty shout-out to our auctioneer extraordinaire, Jennifer Bolton, who inspired guests to keep their paddles busy. The door-to-door delivery of ZooDoo by board member John Hushagen was so coveted that it was sold to two lucky bidders. Other popular items were the Santa Barbara B&B, Dungeness crabs donated by the Neander Family, a stunning Podophyllum delavayi courtesy of the Miller Garden, and the Out Out #%!@ Bunny?! cloches made by Jennifer Priester.
Let's keep the momentum going so we can hit $60,000 -- if you weren't able to join the party this year, please consider pitching in today to support your local public garden!
Donate to help us reach $60,000
A heartfelt congratulations to Olga Hauptman (pictured above), the deserving recipient of the 2024 Mareen Kruckeberg Award. Her outstanding dedication and over 25 years of volunteer service to the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation exemplify excellence and commitment. Thank you Olga!
0 comments:
Post a Comment