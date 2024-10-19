Jobs: WSDOT ITS Operations Lead (TE5)
Saturday, October 19, 2024
WSDOTITS Operations Lead (TE5)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$100,174 – $134,745 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a licensed, professional engineering candidate for the Intelligent Transportation Systems Operations Lead (Transportation Engineer 5) to oversee the Northwest Region's Transportation Management Center (TMC). This role involves leading a world-class operations team comprised of diverse technical teams that perform freeway operations, tunnel systems, and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).
The position requires advanced engineering expertise to ensure safe and efficient traffic flow and emergency response. Additionally, this role includes coordinating with local agencies in advancing technologies and procedures, acting as a subject matter expert, and having an active role for ITS and tunnels systems on design-build projects, including the various Connecting Washington projects, SR 520 Westside connection, SR 509 Gateway, and the I-405 Express Toll Lanes systems, and be a strong advocate for the workforce development activity to manage a $0.5 million budget for the TMC/UW internship program, promoting a respectful, inclusive work environment.
Job description and application
