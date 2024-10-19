Jobs: City of Shoreline - Construction Inspector, and a Capital Projects Analyst
Title : Capital Projects Analyst
Job Type: Full-Time Regular
Salary : $44.90 - $56.90 Hourly
Dates: 10/07/2024 - 10/27/2024
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
PLEASE NOTE: This position is subject to City Council's approval in November.
The Public Works Department is an exciting environment committed to serving the Shoreline community through a variety of projects and programs. The Department is accredited by the American Public Works Association (APWA) demonstrati
DEFINITION
This position conducts research, data and financial analysis, preparation of financial and budget reports in support of capital projects and programs, tracking of project commitments, coordination with consultants and grant funding agency staff, support to property acquisition, grant administration including reimbursement request preparation, document control and management, contract preparation and management support, support to development and management of interagency agreements, business case evaluations, support to establishment and tracking of performance measures, support to project and enterprise risk management, support to implementation of the department’s project lifecycle stage gate process, and performs a variety of tasks in support of the City Engineer, engineering managers, and project managers.
Apply at: Capital Projects Analyst
Title : Construction Inspector
Job Type: Full-Time Regular
Salary : $39.68 - $50.29 Hourly
Dates: Open till filled
First review of applications, November 4.
Note: Proposed salary increase of 3.83% at beginning of 2025, subject to City Council's approval.
Public Works Department is an exciting environment committed to serving the residents through a variety of programs. The Department is accredited by the American Public Works Association (APWA) demonstrating use of best practices for the industry and a dedication to continually improving/enhancing operations.
- Constructability review of capital project plans and specifications.
- Construction compliance with approved plans, specifications, permit conditions, City codes and regulations.
- Response to questions and inquiries from contractors, developers, and the general public regarding construction activities.
DEFINITION
To provide construction inspection on a variety of projects including capital projects, sanitary sewer repair, developer extension, franchise and other utilities, and development projects to ensure compliance with plans, specifications, ordinances, codes and regulations; to review and approve permits for development and utility projects within the City right-of-way; and to respond to questions and inquiries from contractors, developers and the general public regarding construction activities.
Apply at: Construction Inspector
