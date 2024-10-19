Jobs: City of Shoreline Network Administrator
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Job Type: Full-Time Regular
Salary : $111,008.00 - $140,685.00 Annually
Dates: 10/14/2024 - 11/3/2024
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
Note: Proposed Salary Increase of 3.83% at beginning of 2025, subject to Council approval
Salary : $111,008.00 - $140,685.00 Annually
Dates: 10/14/2024 - 11/3/2024
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
Note: Proposed Salary Increase of 3.83% at beginning of 2025, subject to Council approval
DEFINITION
Responsible for the analysis, design, implementation and support of the City’s information technology networking infrastructure including routers, firewalls, network, wireless, storage, virtual technologies, servers, workstations and associated operating systems to ensure security, stability, integrity and efficient operation of the City’s computer network.
Responsible for the analysis, design, implementation and support of the City’s information technology networking infrastructure including routers, firewalls, network, wireless, storage, virtual technologies, servers, workstations and associated operating systems to ensure security, stability, integrity and efficient operation of the City’s computer network.
Apply at: Network Administrator
0 comments:
Post a Comment