Jobs: City of Shoreline Network Administrator

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Title : Network Administrator
Job Type: Full-Time Regular
Salary :  $111,008.00 - $140,685.00 Annually
Dates:  10/14/2024 - 11/3/2024 
 
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.   
Note: Proposed Salary Increase of 3.83% at beginning of 2025, subject to Council approval 

DEFINITION
Responsible for the analysis, design, implementation and support of the City’s information technology networking infrastructure including routers, firewalls, network, wireless, storage, virtual technologies, servers, workstations and associated operating systems to ensure security, stability, integrity and efficient operation of the City’s computer network.


Posted by DKH at 2:13 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  