Jobs: City of Shoreline Network Administrator

Job Type: Full-Time Regular

Salary : $111,008.00 - $140,685.00 Annually

Dates: 10/14/2024 - 11/3/2024



Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

Note: Proposed Salary Increase of 3.83% at beginning of 2025, subject to Council approval





DEFINITION

Responsible for the analysis, design, implementation and support of the City’s information technology networking infrastructure including routers, firewalls, network, wireless, storage, virtual technologies, servers, workstations and associated operating systems to ensure security, stability, integrity and efficient operation of the City’s computer network.





Network Administrator

Apply at:



