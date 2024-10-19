Jobs: City of Shoreline Engineer I Capital Projects; Engineer II Capital Projects

Job Type: Full-Time Regular



Salary : $103,082.00 - $130,640.00 Annually



Dates: Open till filled







Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.







Position is open until filled.



First review of applications - November 1.



Note: Proposed salary increase of 3.83% at beginning of 2025, subject to City Council's approval



Public Works is an exciting environment committed to serving the Shoreline community through a variety of projects and programs. The Department is accredited by the American Public Works Association (APWA) demonstrating use of best practices for the industry and a dedication to continually improving/enhancing operations and project delivery. The Engineering Division within the Department is seeking one or more motivated individuals to fill the role of Engineer l and in this role become a key member of our Capital Projects Team. The Capital Projects Team is responsible for the project management, design, and construction of City Capital projects. Our team delivers an annual Capital Improvement Program of $50 million to $70 million with projects in transportation, surface water, wastewater, and facilities.







DEFINITION



Perform advanced-level technical engineering support services and mid-level professional engineering design, review and construction management functions. Duties and responsibilities can include but are not limited to engineering design, construction management, cost estimating and scheduling, and project management. Establishes and maintains cooperative working relationships with co-workers, other departments, outside agencies, consultants, contractors and citizens, and provides highly responsible engineering support to City departments.





DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS



This is the first level within the Engineer classification series and is distinguished from the Engineer II by the greater level of direction received from senior staff and management and the lesser complexity of duties assigned. Employees in this classification perform advanced engineering support tasks on an independent basis, and perform engineering design, review and construction management tasks under the direction and guidance of senior engineering staff or management.







Title : Engineer II - Capital Projects



Job Type: Full-Time Regular and Limited Term



Salary : $113,783.00 - $144,202.00 Annually



Dates: Open till filled







Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

Position is open till filled. First review of applications is November 1.

Note: Proposed salary increase of 3.83% at beginning of 2025, subject to City Council's approval







Public Works is an exciting environment committed to serving the Shoreline community through a variety of projects and programs. The Department is accredited by the American Public Works Association (APWA) demonstrating use of best practices for the industry and a dedication to continually improving/enhancing operations and project delivery. The Engineering Division within the Department is seeking one or more motivated individuals to fill the role of Engineer lI and in this role become a key member of our Capital Projects Team. The Capital Projects Team is responsible for the project management, design, and construction of City Capital projects. Our team delivers an annual Capital Improvement Program of $50 million to $70 million with projects in transportation, surface water, wastewater, and facilities.







The Project Management role consists of planning, management, and design (or oversight of engineering consultants for design) of capital projects from inception through construction close-out in collaboration with other team members and utility manager s.

DEFINITION



Manage the development and delivery of capital projects subject to strict deadlines, including managing public involvement, overseeing consultants, and meeting schedule and budget objectives. Coordinate assigned activities with other divisions, departments and outside agencies. Establish and maintain cooperative working relationships with co­ workers, other departments, outside agencies, consultants, contractors and citizens, and provide highly responsible and complex project management and engineering support to City departments.





DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS



This is an advanced journey level classification. Positions at this level are distinguished from the Engineer I - Capital Projects classification by the level of license/certification required, the level of engineering and project management skills, the level of responsibility assumed, and the complexity of duties assigned. Employees in this classification perform the most difficult and responsible types of duties on complex and high-profile capital projects and activities requiring an effective combination of planning, engineering, project management and communication skills, fluency in procedures related to assigned area of responsibility and the ability to work independently.



