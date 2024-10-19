Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Director of Public Works











Work involves significant community engagement and public involvement with elected officials, residents, neighborhood groups, businesses, developers, and other governmental entities.





As a member of the City’s Leadership Team, this position collaborates with the City Administrator, Mayor, City Council and other City departments on strategy and policy to ensure that the City’s mission and core values are incorporated into operational activities and services.



Attendance at evening City Council, Commission and Committee meetings is frequently required.

Job description and application





City of Lake Forest ParkDirector of Public WorksFull-timeSalary $141,282.60 - $181,903.68 annuallyPending City Council budget approval, it is anticipated that the Director of Public Works salary step schedule will update as follows effective January 1st, 2025: $155,712 - $200,472 annually.Reporting to the City Administrator, the Director of Public Works plans, directs, manages and oversees the activities and operations of the Public Works Department including engineering, project management, surface water management, planning, building, sanitary sewer, City facilities, maintenance, and parks. The Director's work involves developing and implementing departmental policies, planning and executing both short and long-range programs and coordinating departmental activities with other City departments and private or civic organizations. The Public Works Department is responsible for building and maintaining the physical assets of the City’s streets, bridges, sanitary sewer systems, stormwater management systems, parks and other City properties and buildings.