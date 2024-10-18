100 years of gardening in Lake Forest Park
Friday, October 18, 2024
On July 19, 1924, 14 members of the Women’s Improvement Club of Lake Forest Park gathered together to form the Lake Forest Park Garden Club. They wanted to share their love of gardening and learn from each other, as well as beautify their young community.
They defined their goals as:
- To make a study of the propagation, culture and care of flowers, fruits and vegetable gardens,
- To encourage the members and residents of this community to beautify their homes parking strips and roads with flowers and shrubs
- To foster a spirit of love and reverence for the beauty
Both clubs volunteer in the community and make donations to local organizations such as:
- the Secret Garden Tour of Lake Forest Park;
- Friends of 3rd Place Commons;
- the Otter Garden at Pfingst Animal Acres Park;
- annual scholarships to horticulture students at Edmonds Community College; and
- making floral arrangements for retirement homes and public spaces.
- Both clubs have plant sales in the spring
|The two gardening clubs celebrated 100 years of gardening in LFP
On Tuesday, October 12. 2024 the women and men of the garden clubs held a Centennial Celebration at the Lake Forest Park Civic Club.
0 comments:
Post a Comment