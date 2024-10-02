9/30 Shorecrest tennis match against Meadowdale

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Keiran Viswanathan
Photo by Shannon Garbaccio

Tennis
9/30/2044
Shorecrest 5 v Meadowdale 2

Singles
  1. Indigo Vining (S) def. Nathan Perez 6-2, 6-2, 
  2. Ashton Johnson (S) def. Caleb Angeles 6-0, 6-1, 
  3. Zane Weber (S) def. Tyler Wyckoff 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, 
  4. Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Collin Fraser 6-0, 6-1
Miles Garbaccio
Photo by Shannon G.

Doubles
  1. Colin McGuire-Matthew Mork (M) def. Luca Stacey - Andrew Broweleit 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 , 
  2. Ty Vanderpoel-Sebastian Summers (M) def. Shane McMullen-Nathaniel Skonier 7-5, 6-3, 
  3. Noah Koehler-Keiran Viswanathan (S) def. Caleb Braithwaite-Julien Tenisch 7-5, 6-4

--Rob Mann

Posted by DKH at 4:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  