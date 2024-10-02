9/30 Shorecrest tennis match against Meadowdale
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Shorecrest 5 v Meadowdale 2
Singles
- Indigo Vining (S) def. Nathan Perez 6-2, 6-2,
- Ashton Johnson (S) def. Caleb Angeles 6-0, 6-1,
- Zane Weber (S) def. Tyler Wyckoff 6-3, 4-6, 6-0,
- Miles Garbaccio (S) def. Collin Fraser 6-0, 6-1
|Miles Garbaccio
Photo by Shannon G.
Doubles
- Colin McGuire-Matthew Mork (M) def. Luca Stacey - Andrew Broweleit 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 ,
- Ty Vanderpoel-Sebastian Summers (M) def. Shane McMullen-Nathaniel Skonier 7-5, 6-3,
- Noah Koehler-Keiran Viswanathan (S) def. Caleb Braithwaite-Julien Tenisch 7-5, 6-4
--Rob Mann
