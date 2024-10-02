Roundabout installation: 160th - Greenwood - Innis Arden intersection project

60% design concept from City of Shoreline

This is a required mitigation project agreement between Shoreline Community College and the City of Shoreline that must be completed by 2026.





At the meeting, City staff presented various components of the project addressing the reason for a roundabout, "flashing" pedestrian crossings, construction timeline, and information on tree removal and replacements.





Sidewalk widths will vary from 5 feet to 10 feet in width. The design is at 60% and construction and will begin in Q2 2025, with 6-7 months of active construction and completion in 2026.



As the City considers how to manage construction safety during the project, residents have the opportunity to comment on construction phasing.

Do you want to minimize shutdowns and detours, which would take a longer time to complete?

Or, do you want the intersection to be fully closed for a period of time which will mean a shorter period of construction time?

Another option is to "consider allowing night work, which could be noisy and disruptive to neighbors".

The City is also asking for a response from residents on removing an existing sidewalk in order to make space for planting new trees. There is an illustration on the "Engage" site that shows where the sidewalk would be removed. It is the top "red circle".



Do residents prefer placement of public art or trees in the roundabout center island?



Let the City hear your comments by 10/10/24.



Go to



Project manager: Zach Evans. Email:





On September 5, 2024, the City of Shoreline held an information meeting reviewing the N 160th & Greenwood/Innis Arden Roundabout Project.