What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? October 2 – 8





Shoreline CityLearn



Wednesday, October 2, 2024



7:00 PM - 8:30 PM



Roundabouts are coming to the 145th Corridor! Learn more about the project and how to navigate roundabouts by vehicle, bicycle, or on foot. CityLearn is a monthly opportunity to learn about timely topics in Shoreline. Hybrid meetings are open to everyone who lives and/or works in Shoreline. Participants connect directly with City Councilmembers and staff from different departments.



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 86957031524

The Zoom link is:

No registration is required.







Home Maintenance (Shoreline Sustainable Skill Series)



Thursday, October 3, 2024



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Shoreline Tool Library



The focus of this class will be repairs/improvements, but there will also be some explanation on general fixing.







Talk Time Class



Friday, October 4, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Richmond Beach Library



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







LAF Tech Comedy Night - Shoreline



Friday, October 4, 2024



7:00 PM - 9:00 PM



Come out and join a fun evening with friends, laughter and fun!



Food provided by Jersey's Great Food and Spirits!



We can't wait to LAF with you!



*** These are Adult shows. You bring kids, you take responsibility for any adult content they hear ***



PLEASE READ ALL DETAILS BELOW RE: EVENT:



• PRE-PAY Ticket price: $20 (discount automatically shows online)



• ONSITE/at Door ticket price: $25



(for multiple tickets, simply click the "+ sign" to whatever denomination you need.



If you have ANY issues with this link and/or your transaction. Don't get mad, CALL us at 425.420.6513 and we'll process your order on the phone.



• Arrive as early as 6:00 pm, Improv starts at 7:15pm, Comedy starts at 7:30pm sharp. No reservations. Get seats, order food and drinks, enjoy!







Shoreline Walks - Parkwood Neighborhood Walk - Free



Saturday, October 5, 2024



10:00 AM - 11:30 AM



Explore the Parkwood neighborhood, Twin Ponds Park, and McLaughlin Park. Walk is approximately 2.9 miles. Rated moderate. Meet in the parking lot at St Barnabas Anglican Church, 2340 N 155th St.



Walk is approximately: 2.9 miles / 1.5 hours



Walk Rating: Moderate



Meet at: St Barnabas Anglican Church Parking Lot, 2340 N 155th St.



Walk Leader: Dan







Shoreline Farmers Market – Last Market of the Season!



Saturday, October 5, 2024



10:00 AM - 2:00 PM



BikeLink Park & Ride



Shoreline's community hub for farm fresh & local foods, flowers, baked goods, local honey, live music, food trucks, kids programming, and so much more. Join us every Saturday through October 5th, located at the BikeLink Park & Ride (corner of 192nd & Aurora, across from Sky Nursery).







Karachi Kitchen Talk & Taste



Saturday, October 5, 2024



11:00 AM - 2:00 PM



Discover the exciting world of Pakistani cuisine at your local T&C - and in your own kitchen!



T&C are proud to welcome to our markets Kausar Ahmed, Pakistani-born chef, food stylist, and author of the award-winning cookbook The Karachi Kitchen. Kausar will be introducing the delicious and versatile world of Pakistani flavors, sampling dishes made with her high quality, small batch Pakistani spices and chutneys. We will also be offering The Karachi Kitchen cookbook for purchase, so you can take Kausar's recipes home with you to continue your culinary journey!







Solving Garden Design Problems



Saturday, October 5, 2024



2:00 PM - 4:00 PM



Shoreline Tool Library



Garden design problems are often a result of practical issues that need solving, such as a need for more privacy, a failing retaining wall, or a space that isn't pleasing. Class participants can submit photos (directions for this in the confirmation email following a ticket purchase) of their problem areas, and the instructor and class members will help suggest solutions. As we work through each person's project, we'll learn more about design principles and ways to create a more beautiful and functional outdoor space. This class will be directed by Susan who has 15 years of experience running a design/build company and an AA degree in Landscape design. She taught two sections of this class earlier this year.







ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE Ching-In Chen & Cassie Mira



Sunday, October 6, 2024



12:00 PM - 6:30 PM



Come visit Shoreline Art Cottage Residents Ching-In Chen and Cassie Mira as they work on Breathing in a Time of Disaster, a hybrid project incorporating performance, installation and speculative writing to explore the unit of breath through the intersection of meditation, health and environmental justice. Community members are welcome to drop in to share stories about breath, body and environment.



Open Studios Sundays: Sept 29th 12-7pm, Oct 6th & 13th 12-6:30pm, Oct 20th & 27th 12-6pm, Nov 3rd 10am-6pm



Presentation: Sun, Nov 3rd 2-4pm



We look forward to sharing this collaborative experience with you, at the Blue Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.







Reading Buddies at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, October 8, 2024



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Shoreline Library



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks. Students may bring a book to share. Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on

https://www. destinationshoreline.com/ calendar



To have your event included please email

DestinationShoreline@gmail.com

.