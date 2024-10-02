Comedy event Friday October 4, 2024 at Scottish Rite in Shoreline
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
LAF Tech Comedy Night - this Friday, October 4, 2024 at the Scottish Rite at 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA 98133
We're working really hard to keep entertainment like an all ages Comedy Show local, safe and fun! NOT to mention the amazing Jersey's Great Food & Spirits running the food & beverages portion of our shows!
Save $5/ea if folks follow that link and prepay!
- PRE-PAY Ticket price: $20 (discount automatically shows online)
- Pay at Door ticket price: $25
- Pre-Pay link
- (for multiple tickets, simply click the "+ sign" to whatever denomination you need.
- CALL us at 425-420-6513 and we'll process your order on the phone
Arrive as early as 6:00pm, Improv starts at 7:15pm, Comedy starts at 7:30pm sharp. No reservations. Get seats, order food and drinks, enjoy!
Seattle Scottish-Rite, 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA 98133
- Plenty of off-street parking
- Max Capacity, 128 seats
- Please be prepared to show ID at door for Pre-Paid ticket confirmation.
