Comedy event Friday October 4, 2024 at Scottish Rite in Shoreline

Wednesday, October 2, 2024


LAF Tech Comedy Night - this Friday, October 4, 2024 at the Scottish Rite at 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA 98133

We're working really hard to keep entertainment like an all ages Comedy Show local, safe and fun! NOT to mention the amazing Jersey's Great Food & Spirits running the food & beverages portion of our shows!

Save $5/ea if folks follow that link and prepay!
  • PRE-PAY Ticket price: $20 (discount automatically shows online)
  • Pay at Door ticket price: $25
  • Pre-Pay link
  • (for multiple tickets, simply click the "+ sign" to whatever denomination you need.
  • CALL us at 425-420-6513 and we'll process your order on the phone
Arrive as early as 6:00pm, Improv starts at 7:15pm, Comedy starts at 7:30pm sharp. No reservations. Get seats, order food and drinks, enjoy!

Seattle Scottish-Rite, 1207 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA 98133
  • Plenty of off-street parking
  • Max Capacity, 128 seats
  • Please be prepared to show ID at door for Pre-Paid ticket confirmation.

Posted by DKH at 3:48 AM
